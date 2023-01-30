All American season 5 episode 10 spoilers: The combine

Next week on All American season 5 episode 10 you’re going to have a chance to see a story titled “O.P.P.” — so what’s coming up during it?

We don’t think it is going to come as some enormous shock that this episode could have its fair share of jaw-droppers. Isn’t this what we know the series for by and large? We tend to think so. Yet, things will be different this time as we see both Spencer and Billy face some enormous, life-altering choices. These are not things that we will see them get to the other side of in the relatively near future.

Below, you can check out the full season 5 episode 10 synopsis for some other insight all about what you can expect to see:

While Billy preps his team for the combine, Spencer hears some news that leaves him rattled; Asher steps up to help Jaymee following her hospital visit; Coop helps Preach prepare for his custody trial.

We still have enough time left in this season for us to be prepared for at least a few other major twists and turns along the way; you should just go ahead and prepare for some of that in advance. Spencer is a guy with big dreams, but we know already that he is facing some pretty enormous obstacles. He’s not going to get to the other side of those in some immediate fashion! Get yourself prepared for that, plus also some personal stuff for Coop and Preach that can better shape their own future.

Oh, and we should also note in advance that you’re going to see a new episode on February 13, as well — there’s a solid run coming just in the time for February sweeps!

Related – Did you know that All American season 6 is officially happening over at The CW?

What do you most want to see coming into All American season 5 episode 10 over on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

