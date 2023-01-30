The Blacklist season 10 promo: Is something coming soon?

Are you waiting for a first look at The Blacklist season 10? If so, consider yourself just like the vast majority of the fandom! We recognize that there is a LOT to look forward to when it comes to the James Spader drama, and it’s mostly a matter of when NBC starts to lift the veil.

Does it feel like some sort of announcement is imminent? Sure, but the ball very much remains in the court of the network to figure this out.

When you do think about, on paper it makes a TON of sense for there to be at least a 15 or 30-second promo that surfaces this week. Remember that The Blacklist is currently set to premiere on Sunday, February 26 and since we’re less than a month away, this is where you really could see things get rolling. You can argue that NBC has had some other, more urgent things to promote as of late — Magnum PI is returning first, and then there is also the return of La Brea, which is currently set to air in just a couple of days.

The time is just about now to promote season 10 if you really want viewers to remember that it’s back. The show already has challenges aplenty, given that it’s airing late on Sunday nights and it’s been off the air ever since last spring. That’s a long hiatus, and that would even be the case for a show with an average level of promotion.

We don’t even anticipate that a season 10 trailer is going to give a lot away! At this point, the only thing we are hoping for is a reminder of what Raymond Reddington is up against: Major threats from the past coming out of the woodwork, largely to get some element of revenge over the actions of the past.

What do you think we’ll see in the first The Blacklist season 10 promo?

