The Blacklist season 10: Another new guest star update!

With each passing day, we of course are hoping for more and more insight on The Blacklist season 10 — after all, how can we not? The show is premiering on February 26, so we are just over a month away from seeing James Spader and the rest of the cast on TV.

This is, of course, where we voice some of our frustration at NBC for sharing almost nothing at this point about what lies ahead. We know that this is hardly one of their most-promoted shows, but we still expected something more than what we’re getting here so far.

For the sake of this article, we at least do have something more to share when it comes to casting news! In a new post on Instagram, actor Robert Neary shares some pretty clear evidence that he will be appearing in season 10 — there’s even a Spader photo in here! Given that the man behind Raymond Reddington does not have social media and can be a little bit publicity-shy, we don’t often get many behind-the-scenes looks at him in the midst of production. This one is absolutely welcome.

Neary, for those curious, has been on a handful of shows including Elementary and Criminal Minds — also, he has multiple Broadway credits to his name including Smokey Joe’s Cafe.

We know that The Blacklist season 10 is still slated to have 22 episodes and at this point, it’s fair to assume that everyone involved is pretty knee-deep in getting these new episodes done. There’s still a ways to go before production wraps, but that’s fine when you consider that at this point, there’s no telling when all of these episodes are going to air; will NBC really continue to put them on during the summer?

