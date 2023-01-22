The Blacklist season 10: More fun stuff for Dembe ahead?

If it wasn’t clear to anyone out there already, there are a lot of mysteries out there still in regards to The Blacklist season 10 at NBC.

Earlier this weekend, we wrote about the current lack of key art and the frustration that we have because of that. Here, we have something else to get into: The characters. In particular, let’s talk about one of our favorites in Dembe Zuma, who has one of the more mysterious stories out there entering the February 26 premiere.

Let’s start off here by noting a little bit about what happened in season 9: The character departed Reddington’s organization and joined the FBI, where he seemed fine to shape a new legacy for himself. The decision was met with a polarizing reception, even if the reasoning made some sense. With Weecha seemingly gone for at least the first part of season 10, and with Reddington potentially under attack, you could in theory make the case that Reddington could return. Whether or not he does, however, remains to be seen.

What we can tell you is that actor Hisham Tawfiq is enjoying what he’s getting to do this season. Responding to a fan on Twitter who called his character “soft,” here is what he had to say: “Soft? As an actor am having much more fun in season 9 and 10. Thanks for watching.” (We do love that Tawfiq is getting so much material to work with these days.)

No matter the direct that Dembe goes moving into the rest of The Blacklist, we just hope that we get to know more about the character’s life away from the job. It would also be nice to learn what was in that package that Reddington gave him last season, but we’re not sure the writers will ever give us that. Sometimes, the mystery is the point as opposed to getting an answer to it. There is power in the unknown.

What are you most excited to see from Dembe moving into The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay here for some other updates across the board. (Photo: NBC.)

