9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 spoilers: Is there a crossover?

As we dive deeper into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 over on Fox, is there anything you can expect to see on the crossover front?

We do recognize that in the past, we have had some opportunities to see the shows bleed into each other here and there and without a doubt, we’re hoping for something similar here! Yet, it doesn’t quite seem like we’re going to have some sort of major, two-episode arc featuring this show and the flagship. Those are a little bit hard to organize when you consider that there are two different casts in totally different places.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Tim Minear does at least hint that there are plans to do something involving the two shows:

“We have some nichey crossover things coming up … If you remember last year, we did that thing with Athena in LA helping Carlos and Grace close out a case. I’m not saying we’re doing that again, but there is some cross-pollination that may not have occurred to you. It’s not the most obvious way into a crossover, but there is cross-pollination, let’s go with that.”

If this does turn out to be case, we do wonder (and almost hope) that this can be the sort of thing that the entire team keeps under wraps for some extended period of time. If they can pull that off, wouldn’t the end reveal end up feeling all the more fun? We tend to think so, and that’s really what these crossovers are all about. This is really just a way to further celebrate and pay tribute to some of your fans who watch week in and week out.

For now, remember there is another episode airing on Fox come Tuesday night.

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, especially when it comes to crossovers?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

