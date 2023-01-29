Your Honor season 2 episode 4 promo: Michael in danger?

We don’t think it is going to come as much of a surprise, but Your Honor season 2 episode 4 next week is going to be very much intense. The story of Michael has already been tumultuous. Sure, he’s out of prison, but the mission he has in regards to Jimmy is not much better. He is having to following Olivia’s commands at every turn, and we don’t exactly think that she cares all that much about either his safety or his future. This is a case about results, and she is going to do everything in her power to achieve the desired result.

In the promo following episode 3, we saw a good sense of what’s coming — something that includes Bryan Cranston’s character being held at gunpoint! We don’t think it’s a huge shock to anyone that the character is in danger, but some of that could be continuing for some time moving forward.

Do we think that Michael will survive this encounter? Sure, mostly because of the fact that the series is not going to kill off their biggest star just a handful of episodes into a season. Still, this entire situation should serve as a pretty dire reminder that within this world, no character is safe and there are going to be some big surprises before the end.

Also, remember this in regards to Michael: There are fates worse than death. Heck, you could argue that he’s already experienced some of this. His story is more of one of survival than it is redemption at this point. We do think that there will be some sort of closure when it comes to Olivia’s objective, but we can’t exactly say it will be satisfying. How could anyone feel confident about that at the moment, after every single thing that we’ve seen on the story to date?

