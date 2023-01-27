Your Honor season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Michael’s challenge

Next week on Showtime you’re going to have a chance to see Your Honor season 2 episode 4 arrive — want to learn more? Well, this is an episode that will see some more tough times for Michael — mostly in terms of where he ends up.

Often, birthday parties are fun, right? Well, probably not so much when you’re Bryan Cranston’s character and you’ve done some of the things that you’ve done. You have to spend your time, as a result of that, having to “celebrate” Jimmy’s big 5-0 while also seeing Gina’s father turn up. For a few more details right now, check out the Your Honor season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

Olivia’s plan to get Michael closer to the Baxters sees him invited to Jimmy’s 50th birthday party where he witnesses the return of Gina’s gangster father; Eugene repays Little Mo for his kindness, but his good deed threatens to expose corruption.

We’re sure that this is not that much of a surprise to anyone out there, but things are going to remain messy for all of these characters for at least a little while longer. Isn’t that at the forefront of this season? Michael is finding himself being ordered around by someone in Olivia who doesn’t exactly care as much about his own interests; she’s got her own agenda and sees him as a means to that end. Of course, without her he’d also be in a very interesting position and that’s what makes this back-and-forth so interesting. It also does help this season stand out a little bit from what we had the first time around.

If Your Honor does manage to continue for another season, we’d need to see this trend of pushing the limits continue … but we should mention that there is no talk of another season at present. We’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

