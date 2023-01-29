The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: An extended episode 1?

While we all eagerly await The Gilded Age season 2 to premiere on HBO, why not talk about the very first episode? We know that it’s going to be greatly anticipated, just as we also know there are a number of reasons for it. Think of the success of season 1! Also, think about some of the great stuff that Julian Fellowes tends to give viewers in general.

Given that we know that we’re in the midst of a long hiatus — and that it probably won’t end until at least mid-spring — is there a special way for HBO to award us? We do wonder if they will consider providing an extended season 2 premiere, one that runs somewhere between 70 and 80 minutes.

There is very much a precedent for this sort of thing at the premium cable network. Whether you are talking about Euphoria, House of the Dragon, or even a brand-new show like The Last of Us, they have shown a real willingness to make the story however long it needs to be. They are very much of the belief that if you are producing quality, viewers at the end of the day are not going to get bored and you don’t have to sorry about that.

With all of that being said, HBO is also not going to head over to Fellowes and demand that he make the premiere longer. A lot of what makes this network great for creators is they give them freedom to tell the stories they feel are necessary. As much as we’d like for The Gilded Age season 2 premiere to go well over an hour, it will really just come down to whether or not the perfect story is there to justify it. Nonetheless, we’ll keep hoping.

Speaking of hope…

Can we get a formal premiere date over the next couple of months? It’d certainly make the rest of the hiatus a little bit easier.

Do you think that the premiere for The Gilded Age season 2 is going to be extended?

