The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Using another show?

Are we on the cusp of getting some more news in regards to The Gilded Age and its season 2 premiere date over at HBO? It probably is not much of a surprise that we want it — most of the internet does!

At the moment, we do have to give the folks at the premium-cable network a great deal of credit. After all, they managed to give a period drama like this a home and a great deal of success. While HBO is known for quality projects, there were certain parts of this that represented a departure for them — especially since it was not airing on Sunday nights.

Now that they recognize that The Gilded Age is a big success, we absolutely anticipate doing whatever they can to push this show even further … but what is the best way in order to do that? We certainly think that there are a few different ideas they may consider.

First and foremost, let’s talk about this in terms of what we’re seeing leading up to the show’s big return — including another program airing on Monday nights in Perry Mason. Will the network use one hit to further promote the other? At this point, we absolutely tend to think so.

How would the network use Perry Mason?

We’ve seen over the years, them use the time before a new episode airs to promote some other projects across the board. We wouldn’t be shocked if something was revealed on The Gilded Age before an upcoming episode, whether it be a teaser, a trailer, or something more.

Remember that our expectation is that season 2 of the historical drama could be coming in May or June — basically, the moment that Perry Mason wraps up. Is there a better way to establish brand continuity than this? We tend to think so.

