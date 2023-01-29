Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? The season 14 wait

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We certainly understand if you are eager to get back into the show at this point. Just consider everything that is coming up! Not only do we know now that this is the final season for the series, but there are a lot of metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off. We still want to see Callen and Anna married, and of course we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for a Hetty return!

There is a good chance that we will see a lot of this in the months to come, but unfortunately, you will not be seeing it tonight. The series is currently on hiatus until we get around to Sunday, February 19, otherwise known as one week after the Super Bowl. Tonight, there is not a traditional lineup on CBS at all thanks to the AFC Championship Game. Next week, the Grammys are going to come on the air!

At the time of this writing, the network has yet to even release a full synopsis for the next NCIS: Los Angeles episode, but we are curious to know at what point did the writers first realize that this was going to be the final chapter. We understand the need to keep doing story-of-the-week plots, but we also want to see the show continue to build towards a grand finale. That means paying off a lot of loose ends and that’s not something that you can necessarily do within a single episode or two. Remember that there’s still stuff to be potentially addressed with Fatima and Rountree, and we also hope that Kensi can get some closure when it comes to Kessler.

Fingers crossed that by this time next week, we have something more to share. Given that this series has been on the air for the past decade and a half, let’s all cross our fingers that CBS steps up and really allows the final episodes to be a huge celebration. This show, plus the cast, crew, and fans, all collectively have earned it.

