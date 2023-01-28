Stranger Things 5 premiere date: When is filming really starting?

We tend to think that the start of Stranger Things 5 filming is, at least at this point, an event that will be met with great fanfare. How can you not be excited? This is the start of a grand new chapter … but also the final one. We have to say goodbye to so many of these characters, but there could also be a feeling of great satisfaction and emotional payoff.

Or, at least this is what we’re hoping; we recognize fully that series finales are among the hardest thing imaginable to pull off.

One of the big question marks as of late has to do with when production is actually starting given that the more that we hear, the more it looks like there are conflicting stories. Is that really the case, though? Let’s get a little more into it now…

For a good while, the rumor out there was that filming for the fifth season was going to be starting in May — however, a recent Production Weekly listing has the show starting off in “summer.” Then, recently we got some news suggesting that it would be May. In a recent Instagram Live, Noah Schnapp noted that he would be coming back in May, noting that it would not interfere at all with school.

So what’s really going on here?

Consider this a case of potentially both sides telling the truth. Odds are, Schnapp and the rest of the cast won’t be getting back to work until really late in May, and that doesn’t mean that filming will start happening right away. There are, after all, costume fittings, table reads, and other stuff that is a part of the pre-production process. That will most likely be the early focus and then after that, filming can start in earnest during June. We know that early June is not technically summer, but a lot of people designate it as such anyway.

No matter the precise filming date, you’re going to be waiting until 2024 to see the show return — and more than likely, it will be the second half of the year at the earliest. This is a series that does take a really long time to make!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

