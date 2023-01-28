The Blacklist season 10 premiere: A theory behind the wait

It makes perfect sense to want more news on The Blacklist season 10 over on NBC — how can you not? There’s been almost nothing, save for the initial February 26 premiere date and also the news that the show was moving back to 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.

So why has the network kept quiet since then, and also not released any key art, photos, or promos? Of course, there’s a lot to theorize about in here.

We recognize already that the easy explanation to give here is that the network just isn’t that invested in the James Spader series anymore and honestly, we get that. The Blacklist doesn’t generate big ratings for them, and it is also not a fully-owned NBC production. We think its success mostly is due to its streaming performance (especially on Netflix), which allows Sony to offer them a pretty-sweet deal to keep it on the air.

Yet, there could be another reason why NBC has said much yet beyond a lack of substantial investment in doing so: The long-term future. Is it possible that the network wants to figure out if there will be a season 11 before saying too much on season 10? If this is the final season, it makes sense to announce that in advance. We know that last year, season 10 was ordered in February; if another renewal happens in the next couple of weeks, they could make some announcement about season 10 (or release a poster) after that.

Ultimately, consider this some more food for thought as we continue to wait out the rest of this hiatus. If nothing else, we know that there are 22 exciting episodes coming our way!

