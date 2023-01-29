Doctor Who season 14: EP wants to explore more spin-offs

Is there a chance that we could see some Doctor Who spin-offs return at some point in the near future? Once upon a time, they were an essential part of this story. However, it’s also pretty clear that times have changed and BBC One has branched out to a lot of other stuff.

So why is now the right time to re-introduce some other shows? A lot of it is tied to Disney+ coming on board as a streaming partner, and the other part has to do with Russell T. Davies coming back as showrunner. He’s someone as knowledgeable about the larger world as anyone, and he is eager to give the greater franchise another chance. Speaking in a new interview with GQ, here is what he had to say on the subject:

So I thought–with no criticism whatsoever towards the people who were running it at the time, because they were running it within the BBC’s measures–it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who. I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there. I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off.

Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why. And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce. I think that’s fair enough for the public service broadcaster that the money is spent on other things.

To be clear, we don’t think that producing some cavalcade of spin-offs is going to be a huge priority for the powers-that-be all of a sudden, mostly because there are so many other things that they still need to work on. However, we do foresee this being a situation where it could be on their minds as they start to work towards season 14, which is premiering in the holiday season. That, plus the anniversary specials airing in November, are the top priority.

