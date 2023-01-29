Fire Country season 1 episode 13 air date: CBS schedule ahead

Following tonight’s special airing following the AFC Championship Game, do you want to know more about Fire Country season 1 episode 13?

First and foremost, let’s hope there are a few new viewers out there for the show now! The goal with putting the Max Thieriot drama on after the NFL was to boost the audience for an already-successful show. It’s already got a season 2 renewal and with all of this security, it can focus on telling some intense stories.

In the weeks ahead, we imagine that there will be a pretty solid formula. There will be some long-term stories for Bode and some other characters, but they’ll be mixed with new fires and procedural elements that challenge the crews week in and week out. The look and feel of the show has proven to be distinct enough to separate it from every other firefighter drama out there, and it’s easy to celebrate that!

Now, let’s give you some specifics on episode 13 — it is coming on February 3, which means that you won’t have to wait too long to see it after tonight! The synopsis below at least establishes what the story-of-the-week element is going to be:

“You Know Your Dragon Best” – The crews work to contain a dangerous forest fire and save a group of environmentalists protesting a housing development, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What about beyond this?

Rest assured, there is another Fire Country episode set for February 10! Clearly, the idea is to make the most of the show during February sweeps, as there will be some necessary breaks down the road for the NCAA Tournament and the like. We imagine the finale will be in May with a bunch of other shows. It’s too early to share any specifics, but you gotta think that it will be intense!

