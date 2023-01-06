Fire Country season 2 renewal confirmed over at CBS!

While this may not be that much of a surprise to anyone out there, it’s still nice to have the official word: There is more Fire Country on the way.

In a new statement today, CBS confirmed that the Max Thieriot drama is coming back for another batch of episodes after a strong performance for the first half of season 1. This is before it even airs following the upcoming AFC Championship Game, which could boost the numbers even further.

Here is what CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach had to say on the matter:

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate … Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

When to expect season 2

We know that this is super-far ahead of things to speculate about the future, but rest assured there are already some conversations happening about this. Odds are, the network is going to keep it firmly planted on Fridays, and we will see the second season premiere in late September or October 2023. CBS has shown, time and time again, that they have found a way to deliver solid ratings on a night that has been a struggle for so many other people.

In the end, let’s just celebrate that more is coming — and also, that there is another new episode coming on the network tonight. The Christmas hiatus is over, and we’re about to see whether or not Bode makes it out of his situation in one piece.

