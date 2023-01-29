Is The Equalizer new tonight? Is season 3 hiatus done?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? There is no denying that we’ve been forced to deal with a long and pretty darn frustrating break for the Queen Latifah series. It didn’t come back with the rest of the Sunday lineup and now, we continue to be in a frustrating waiting game.

So why aren’t we getting the series tonight? Well, it is off the air mostly due to the AFC Championship Game that is coming on the network and the plan for after the fact there is a new episode of Fire Country. We know that the network originally used the Super Bowl to boost The Equalizer, so we can’t be mad that they’ll try to rely on football to help something else now.

New episodes of Latifah’s show will be on come February 19, otherwise known as the Sunday after the Super Bowl. Want to learn more about the first episode back? Then check out the season 3 episode 8 synopsis, provided you haven’t seen it already:

“He Ain’t Heavy” – Mel engages in a tense family reunion when she and her disapproving sister (Camilla Mana) race against the clock to save their brother Edison (Travis Salter) after he’s abducted. Also, as the team unravels the motivation behind Edison’s kidnapping, Mel grapples with the fallout of her argument with McCall about training Delilah, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Feb. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

After this episode wraps, have no fear: There are going to be a lot of other big stories coming! We think the big reason for the long break was to make sure we had a pretty continuous run in the winter and spring, and we are definitely excited for that very thing to play out. Hopefully, episode 8 gets Robyn and Mel back on the same page, since 100% they will need each other as the story keeps going.

