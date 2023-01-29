Happy Valley season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on Happy Valley season 3 episode 6, we are going to see an absolutely difficult event play out: The end of the line.

This episode is the last time you are going to see Catherine and some of these characters. We knew in advance that this was coming, but does it really make things any easier? We only think so in the event that we won’t be speculating on the future after things are over here.

Also, it’s easy to just be grateful knowing that for a while, it wasn’t even clear that we were going to be getting a season 3. There was such a long hiatus after season 2, and so much of the cast was off doing other things. Yet, everyone came back to tell one more chapter of Catherine’s career, and we have to anticipate an element of tragedy here. Happy Valley has never been altogether … happy. Instead, it’s always been a show about struggle and the demons of some particularly dark individuals. We just hope that Catherine has a chance to make it through.

To get a few more details on what’s coming, check out the full season 3 episode 6 synopsis:

Scores are settled for good on Catherine’s final shift, and Ryan faces a moral dilemma.

Even though BBC One may not be giving you a lot to cling to in advance here, we do think one thing absolutely still matters: It feels like there will be a sense of finality here. This may not be one of those situations where we are left watching and wondering what really happened.

We do think no matter what we see in this finale, the legacy of Happy Valley as a series remains strong. This will be considered for a long time one of the better British crime dramas out there, one that is dark, twisted, and willing to go to tough places.

