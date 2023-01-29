Is Yellowstone new tonight on Paramount Network? We know that we’d love some more installments before too long, especially with the wait that episode 8 ended.

At this point, it’s mostly a question of when we’re going to see a little bit more … and that’s where things start to get just a little more mysterious.

In case it wasn’t obvious already, let’s go ahead and make it clear: There is no Yellowstone on the air tonight. We’re going to be waiting for a little while to see the show back, but how long are we talking here? So far, the only specifics we’ve seen are the sort that suggest that the show will be back on the air in the summer. Ideally, we’d love to see it in June, but July is more of what we’re counting on. Any later than that will frustrate fans to no end, and it’s hard to feel confident that we’re going to see it any earlier at this point. After all, production isn’t even underway for the remaining six episodes this season!

Here is what we think the next couple of months are going to look like — we’ll probably hear something when the cast and crew are back to work and after that, a couple of other details could come out when it comes to casting intel or locations. Maybe we’ll also start to hear some whispers about the long-planned 6666 spin-off. (Oh, and we have some more episodes of 1923 to enjoy along the way.)

If you are hoping for either a return date or some sort of trailer for what lies ahead, a little more patience is required. We’ll be pleasantly surprised if we get either of these things before we get around to April, mostly because it’d be slightly atypical to start the promotional push a little earlier than that.

What do you want to see on Yellowstone season 5 when the show comes back?

