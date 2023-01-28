Euphoria season 3 premiere date: The worst-case scenario?

As we prepare ourselves for an eventual Euphoria season 3 premiere on HBO, we have to also anticipate a long wait even still.

The first thing worth pointing out here is that the Zendaya series has yet to start production … still. We know that this is going to be frustrating for a lot of people, especially given the fact that work has been going on for a long time here. So what is going on? It’s really a function of creator Sam Levinson taking time to polish the story, and then the cast finishing up some other projects. This is an atypical show that has a pretty singular vision behind it; the development process is not identical to anything else you see in the HBO world.

Filming is, at least per recent indications, slated to begin next month; that is why we feel reasonably confident with the notion that Euphoria will premiere in January or February 2024. There are a number of reasons to back that up, including that this launch window worked really well for season 2. Also, that will give the post-production crew enough time to get everything together. The aforementioned network has not put the show in any recent sizzle reel, and that makes us feel all the more confident that it is not coming anytime soon and we need to be reasonably prepared for that.

If we were to try to conjure up a worst-case scenario here, we could say that HBO may in theory wait until spring 2024 … but that’s only if the show isn’t ready earlier or they have something else that they feel they need to air early next year. Yet, we don’t think another House of the Dragon season will be ready, and nor do we think that The White Lotus will have something else ready in time.

The important thing to remember

Euphoria is a show that makes HBO a LOT of money in subscribers. If it is ready in January 2024, it’s hard to imagine a world where they wait on it.

Related – Get some other Euphoria season 3 filming chatter right now

When do you think we will realistically see Euphoria season 3 premiere on HBO?

Beyond just that, is there anything that you want to check out story-wise? Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







