The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Is Tahzjuan into Zach Shallcross?

Monday night is going to bring you The Bachelor episode 2, and there are already some interesting things to wonder about. Take, for example, the impression that the new lead Zach Shallcross has already made on Tahzjuan.

The irony here, of course, is that Tahzjuan is technically not even a part of this season! She is joined by Victoria Fuller and old-school “villain” Courtney Robertson (from Ben Flajnik’s season) for a group date that also has a celebrity guest in Latto. The goal here, such as it is, is rather simple: Convince some of the remaining women to let loose their inner “baddie.” This is going to be one of those silly dates where we see some of the participants try to one-up each other on the way to winning Zach over. Sure, there will be a little romance, but this is also innately designed to create competition between some of the women.

Then, there is Tahzjuan in confessional (per Entertainment Weekly) talking about how she thinks Zach is “easy on the eyes” and how, if Zach invited her to be on his season, she would respond with “watch out, ladies.” Why is she even thinking about this? Of course, we wonder…

If you think back to some earlier promos for this season, they did make it seem like there was some crazy situation early on that had a lot of the women riled up. We could see a Shawntel sort of situation (remember that?) where Tahzjuan contemplates coming on board and Zach has to figure out if he wants her or not. However, it’s a tricky situation where the mere thought of it could enrage the other contestants, really to the point where he risks a mutiny if he decides to do. Sure, sometimes we have seen it happen, given that Nick Viall and Blake Moynes have joined seasons late in the past. There’s just no guarantee it would happen, and this is assuming that Tahzjuan actually decides she wants to come on in the first place.

No matter, we think that she, Courtney, and Victoria are probably going to be what make this date fun. We honestly never thought we’d see Courtney on another Bachelor Nation show again.

