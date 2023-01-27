Outlander season 7 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

Outlander season 7 is coming to Starz and inherently, we know there are reasons for excitement with that. This is a hugely popular show, and there are going to be a lot of demands as to when it will actually arrive with at least the first half of its sixteen-episode order. (The network has not said if it plans to split up these stories or not.)

Is it nice to know already that the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe drama is coming back this summer? Absolutely, though we are very much aware that this is a pretty broad window and there’s a lot of room for things to move around in here. We could see the series anywhere from June until September and the label will still fit.

Obviously, getting the show back in early June would be the best possible scenario for the series — we recognize that this is technically still spring, but we don’t think anyone would be upset about that. July, meanwhile, feels like the most likely spot since it is right in the middle of the season, and it would mean some space between the start of this show and then also Power Book IV: Force, which we tend to think is, more than likely, coming back at some point in May or early June. (There are some other series still waiting on the shelf like Hightown and Heels, but it’s a little harder to predict those.)

Meanwhile, we do tend to think that August is going to be the worst-case scenario when it comes to a launch month for this show. We just have a hard time thinking that the folks at the network are going to wait until September given that this is such a popular show, especially since the first half of season 7 wrapped filming last year!

Our current prediction

You could be waiting a while to see the second half of the season — think early 2024. This would make it easier to lessen the overall hiatus between the end of season 7 and then season 8 or the upcoming prequel Blood of My Blood — whatever comes first.

What do you think the worst-case scenario is when it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date?

