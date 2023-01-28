Andor season 2 premiere date: Will The Mandalorian help?

What lies ahead when it comes to Andor season 2 over at Disney+? We know that there is a lot to be excited about, especially since we are months removed from the end of season 1.

If there is one bit of good news that we can report at the moment, it is this: Filming for season 2 is currently underway! Diego Luna and the rest of the cast are doing everything that they can to develop a worthy story that takes you up to the events of Rogue One. If you are not aware for whatever reason as of right now, the idea is for season 2 of Andor to span multiple years and cover a lot of ground along the way. There is a lot to be excited about, and the bar has been set sky-high. Remember for a moment that the critical reception for season 1 was stronger than any other Star Wars project in recent memory.

Here is the unfortunate news we have to share at the moment: We’re going to be waiting a good while to see anything more. It would be great for the upcoming season of The Mandalorian to actually start generating some buzz about Andor season 2 but at the moment, we have to consider that unlikely. After all, we are most likely a year and a half away from getting more of the latter show! Filming has several months to go until it is done and then after that, there is a still a lengthy post-production period that has to be considered here.

If there is one thing we can say with a lot of certainty at present, it’s simply this: We’re going to need patience. Beyond just The Mandalorian, we’re not even sure that Disney+ is going to use some of their other upcoming series to promote it. Think Ahsoka, which could generate some pretty huge numbers itself when it comes out a little later in the year.

Related – What Star Wars – Disney+ personality is about to host Saturday Night Live?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Andor season 2 over at Disney+, no matter when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







