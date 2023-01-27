AGT: All-Stars episode 5 preview: Peter Rosalita is back!

For everyone out there who is excited to see AGT: All-Stars episode 5 on NBC Monday night, prepare to see Peter Rosalita all over again!

If anyone out there who needs a refresher, here’s what we can tell you: He is a younger singer with roots in the Philippines and a huge singing voice. He is only 11 at the time of this season and yet, he easily performs like someone with twice his level of experience!

Given that this is All-Stars, it is fair to say that every single person has to up their game — it is really the only way you have a chance to advance! Peter is going to rise to the challenge with a performance of “Go The Distance.” His original audition went viral, and this one (watch here) could very well do the same!

We don’t think that anyone out there can deny that Peter has an incredible voice. He is one of the best pure singers that we’ve seen on the show in a rather long time, and we think he does everything that he can to move forward to the next round.

Of course, there are two different ways that this could happen — either he could get a Golden Buzzer from all the judges and Terry Crews (that’s likely how it will happen), or he will be put through by the superfans. He’s got a reasonable shot at this, but we’ve given up trying to predict what these fans are going to do at this point.

Do we hope that Peter moves forward into the finale? Sure, but at the same time he’s going to be fine no matter what. His fame at this point is truly worldwide, and he will have people following him no matter what he chooses from here. All of this is pretty incredible for a guy who isn’t even a teenager yet!

How do you want Peter Rosalita to fare on Monday’s AGT: All-Stars episode 5?

