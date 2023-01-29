Where is 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+? Still missing?

Where is 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+? For the third straight week, you may be wondering this. We’re talking about one of the most popular series in the history of the streaming service and yet, it is missing in action.

Well, let’s just say that as we move forward in this piece, we’ve got some good and bad news. It’s really just a matter of perspective.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for Yellowstone videos!

So where should we start things off? A good place is with the good news: The Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series will be back soon! Unfortunately, it’s not this weekend. Come Sunday, February 5, Paramount+ is going to bring back the series and there are a lot of big things to prepare for, from top to bottom. Take, for example, more of Timothy Dalton as the resident villain, or the epic journey of Spencer Dutton and Alexandra as they attempt to make their way to America. The scope is still going to be epic, but everything in due time will eventually shift its way over to the ranch.

(In case you are wondering, the extended hiatus has been to give the post-production team time to edit together the remaining episodes.)

Let’s just hope that by the end of episode 5, we at least start to see more of the family around each other; after all, there are only eight episodes this season! That may sound super-short and it is, but the one thing we can remind you of is rather simple: There is a season 2 already greenlit. We tend to think it’s rather comforting that there’s something more coming on the other side, even if that means more struggle and hardship for a lot of the Duttons. Sure, there is a comfort i knowing that enough people from 1923 survive for there to be a Yellowstone season 5, but that’s all we really have for the time being.

Related – Check out some more discussion on the latest 1923 season 1 episode 5 promo

What are you most excited to see when it comes to 1923 season 1 episode 5?

Are you still frustrated that the show is on hiatus? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







