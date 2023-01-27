1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: New promo hypes it up!

We know that Paramount+ has been forcing you to wait a while to see 1923 season 1 episode 5 come back on the service, but we still think it will be worthwhile! There’s a lot to prepare for when it comes to action, drama, heartbreak, and more, and we have a new promo that helps to set the stage.

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter, you can see another clip that very much reminds us what this world is all about, and the problems that are threatening the ranch. Sure, Jacob and Cara Dutton are as hardened as they come, but are they really prepared for more problems coming their way? Jacob was nearly killed mere episodes ago, and there is no clear telling as of yet as to when we’re going to see Spencer make it back.

Of course, this is where we remind you that 1923 is going to return come February 5; hopefully, there are episodes the rest of the week from here on out.

If there is one major reason to be worried about the future of certain characters 1923, it is this: The sole fact that we’ve seen people killed off already. Taylor Sheridan has shown that he has zero issue putting people in jeopardy so if we were you, we wouldn’t sit back and breathe easy about anyone’s fate. As a matter of fact, it’d be rather silly to do that, all things considered. This is a brutal world and there are a lot of struggles still to come, from disease to more external threats.

This show has done a great job of building out the world and the people in it … so is there anything else we can realistically expect? At the moment, we’d say to cross your fingers for another Easter egg or two on Yellowstone. You can never have too many!

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+?

Are you frustrated still by the length of this hiatus? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned — we’ve got other updates coming here across the board. (Photo: Paramount+.)

