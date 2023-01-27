Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Is this really the end?

At this particular point in time, there’s a chance you’ve heard the bad news: Cobra Kai season 6 is going to be the final season at Netflix. This is still a tough pill to swallow, but we also understand why this is the end. Remember here that the cast is getting older, we’ve already seen multiple All Valley Tournaments, and shows tend to get more expensive as they go on.

Based on the timing of the renewal announcement, we tend to think that late 2023 / early 2024 is the most likely window for the final season. With this being said, let’s get now into the next important talking point: Is this really the end? Could there still be a way for Netflix to actually go opposite the Cobra Kai way and have a little mercy on us?

We don’t think the streamer is going to suddenly turn around and order a final season, so let’s rule that out now. However, we do think there’s room for more within the greater Karate Kid universe. We’ve heard of a separate movie being in development, though that may not have any real tie to the Netflix series at all. Meanwhile, we do wonder if there are opportunities for spin-offs or other projects that could reveal themselves over time.

Cobra Kai is a unique show in the while it’s gone for five seasons already, it really didn’t start to become enormously popular until season 3 or 4. The demand for more is absolutely still there, and we think the writers are aware of it. While we don’t think there’s going to be a spin-off greenlit tomorrow or anything of the sort, don’t be shocked if down the road, a little more news starts to trickle in that puts a smile on our collective faces.

For the time being, let’s just say that we’re not letting go of hope — we’d feel pretty silly if we did!

