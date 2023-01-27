Shark Tank: Anytogs, FryAway, Slick Barrier, and Copy Keyboard

Tonight on Shark Tank you’re going to have a chance to see Anytogs, FryAway, Slick Barrier, and Copy Keyboard enter the Tank … but will any leave with a deal?

If you’re interested in learning a little bit more about all four products (which look to solve some everyday issues), let’s start things off by sharing the attached synopsis right now:

First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from New Orleans who presents her solution to a serious problem in the kitchen with her nontoxic product that magically helps dispose of cooking oils safely. An entrepreneur from Clifton, New Jersey, pitches his versatile tool that instantly transforms eating utensils into a common kitchen accessory; while an entrepreneur from Fresno, California, doesn’t want to take any shortcuts in the Tank and introduces his viral device designed to help save time and lessen fatigue. Last into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Gilbert, Arizona, who share their product designed to prevent creepy crawlers from intruding your home on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, JAN. 27 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Want more specifics? Here you go…

Anytongs – This has to be a prime example of one of those simple innovations that can make a big difference. This basically allows you to turn everyday silverware into a set of tongs that you can use in a number of different ways! It’s both affordable and pretty darn easy to explain.

Slick Barrier – This product is designed to keep critters from crawling into your home, and it’s done courtesy of a coating / film that can be applied to the home’s foundation or somewhere a few inches off the ground. Like Anytongs, something that is super-easy to explain.

Copy Keyboard – This is a tiny little keyboard attachment that makes life infinitely easier — after all, it gives you copy and paste buttons. That’s it. What more do you really need to know? (Oh, they do come in multiple colors.)

FryAway – Finally, we have a product that looks to solve a common household problem: What to do with leftover cooking oil after fried food. This is a powder that you can sprinkle into the oil that will solidify it over time, allowing it to be easily thrown out in the garbage without the mess.

What do you want to see from Anytogs, FryAway, Slick Barrier, and Copy Keyboard on Shark Tank?

