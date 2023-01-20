Shark Tank: Nutr, Brass Roots, Nopalera, and Frescos Naturales

Tonight on Shark Tank you are going to have a chance to see Nutr, Brass Roots, Nopalera, and Frescos Naturales arrive. Are you ready to see what they bring to the table?

This should prove to be a pretty fascinating episode — given that KIND founder Daniel Lubetzky is in the Tank, we shouldn’t be surprised that there are a number of food products that will be presented. He’s going to have as good of an understanding of that market as anyone; in other words, he is the perfect person to judge what these entrepreneurs bring to the table.

Below, you can see the full synopsis for this episode — and following that, you can get individual links for all the products:

“1412” – Guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods, returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, who’s on a mission with her beauty line using a versatile and ancient symbol of her Mexican culture. A husband and wife from Columbus, Ohio, hope the Sharks go nuts for their product designed to make a healthy drink trend at home; while an entrepreneur from New Orleans, Louisiana, introduces his allergen-free alternative to a healthy snack. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Boulder, Colorado, who introduces his refreshing line of beverages inspired by the vibrant flavors of his Latin American culture on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, JAN. 20 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Brass Roots – The name is a nod to New Orleans, and the line of snacks are meant to be enjoyed by everyone. It can be thought of as an alternative to many other nuts and are high-protein, low-carb, and have a number of health benefits.

Nutr – Given the rise in plant-based milk products these days, the same can be said for convenient ways to make them at home. This is a way to do it with a simple machine, and honestly, it feels like the perfect product to be pitched in the Tank. We have high hopes for this one!

Nopalera – This is a line of skincare and botanical products that simultaneously is a tribute to Mexico and its strong cultural heritage. It’s true that we have seen a lot of products in this category on Shark Tank before, but at least this one has a very specific identity and very-much knows what it is.

Frescos Naturales – This is the aforementioned line of beverages that has strong roots in Latin America — they come in a wide array of flavors that are meant to evoke nostalgia, while also giving you something that feels new and refreshing all at once.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news now when it comes to Shark Tank

What are you excited to see on Shark Tank with Nutr, Brass Roots, Nopalera, and Frescos Naturales?

Share your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







