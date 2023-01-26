Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Tied to a trailer?

Is anyone else out there hoping to get some Tulsa King season 2 premiere date news in the months ahead? If so, we certainly can’t blame you. With the big cliffhanger that we saw at the end of season 1, we’re well-aware that interest in what lies ahead is going to be on another level.

This is, of course, where we wish we had something more to share. The reality remains this: The end of season 1 was not that long ago and because of that, the folks at Paramount+ are not going to rush anything along here. Heck, they’ve yet to even make it clear when season 2 will start filming! This is a process for the Sylvester Stallone series, and it’s going to take some time before we can even start seriously entertaining the idea of a specific premiere date. It will be easier when season 2 is about halfway through production.

What we do wonder about for the time being: Will we get a Tulsa King return date and a trailer at the same exact time? This is definitely not something we can rule out for a multitude of reasons, with the biggest one being that it’s a way for Paramount+ to make a huge splash in promotion of the season.

As for whether or not it’s something that we want personally … let’s just say that’s a totally different story. Our preference with a show like this is that we get a premiere date and then a trailer, mostly because that keeps people actively discussing the show for a certain stretch of time.

When will it likely be back?

Don’t expect a formal announcement for a while, but we’re crossing our fingers for either late 2023 or early 2024. We’ve seen already that Paramount+ likes to have their shows be annual events, at least if it is possible to do that.

