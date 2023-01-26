Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Season 2 February scoop

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? We think it goes without saying when we say we’re very hyped for what lies ahead.

Yet, at the same time we’ll admit to being pretty bummed out. Why? We’re still on hiatus! We know that there is some really good stuff coming in February including some notable guest stars, but we’re not quite there yet. We’ll have to wait until February 2 to see the show back, but we can confirm that there will also be an episode on February 9! Since February sweeps is typically a big time for broadcast networks, we can’t be too shocked that CBS is going to try and win big with some of their content here.

If you do want to get some more news all about what will be coming up here, our suggestion is simple: Take a look at the attached synopses:

Season 2 episode 13, “Ghost Hunter” – Sam and Jay’s assistant, Freddie (Mike Lane), purchases ghost-hunting equipment when suspicious activity leads him to theorize the B&B is haunted. Also, Sasappis risks losing his relationship with Jessica (Nichole Sakura) when Freddie sells his car, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 2 episode 14, “Trevor’s Body” – Trevor receives disturbing news about his parents when they come to Woodstone B&B to collect his newly discovered remains. Also, Isaac and Nigel’s relationship hits a roadblock, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 9 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Laraine Newman guest stars as Esther, Trevor’s mom, and Chip Zein guest stars as Lenny, Trevor’s dad. Tara Reid guest stars as herself, Trevor’s celebrity crush when he was alive.

Excited? We certainly are, but we still have to wait another seven days…

