Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Another epic start?

If there is one thing that we know about the world of Yellowstone as a whole, it is that they love to make things pretty darn epic. That’s what they’ve done with both the season 4 and season 5 premieres; wouldn’t it be fair to expect something similar as we move forward? We tend to think so.

With that being said, let’s just go ahead and pose the following question: Could we conceivably see a two-episode return for the Kevin Costner series? Is there a chance that they could actually give you both episode 9 and episode 10 at once?

The easy reason why they would do this is rather simple: It’s an opportunity to load up on content almost immediately for them! It would get them big ratings, and also generate a lot of conversation all across the board.

However, there’s also a big reason why they won’t go this route: There are only six episodes left until this season is over and while we’re sure that a Yellowstone season 6 will be ordered, it may not be for a rather long time. What do you do in the interim here? It feels like telling six episodes over five weeks would be a mistake for them when they could make this a six-week show instead and benefit a good bit from that.

With this in mind, we’ll say that a two-hour return for the series this summer is unlikely … but still feasible based on past history. We’re personally targeting a July return for the show, but the Paramount Network has yet to say anything more officially. Odds are, they’ll opt to do that when we get around to the spring; as hard as it is to remember, the remaining season 5 episodes still need to be filmed!

