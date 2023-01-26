Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 1/26?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC alongside both SVU and Organized Crime? Last week, all three of these shows were on hiatus; it makes all the sense in the world if there is a little bit of confusion out there now.

Well, let’s just say that this is where we come bearing some good news — you will see more installments on these three shows in their typical timeslots! We’re closing in on February sweeps and with that in mind, we do tend to think that there is some exciting stuff coming down the road. To read a few details now, all you have to do is check out the synopses below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 12, “Almost Famous” – 01/26/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After a teenager is killed, Cosgrove and Shaw discover what lengths kids will go to these days to become Internet famous. Price and Maroun take a risk to go after who they believe is the real criminal in the case, but wind up back where they started. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 12, “Blood Out” – 01/26/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : As Benson and Carisi put a vengeful crime boss on trial, Fin tries to help a woman who was drugged and left for dead. Velasco takes drastic action to get information from a witness. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 12, “Partners in Crime” – 01/26/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : After learning that an untouchable crime boss may have been behind her former partner’s death, Bell enlists the task force to take him down. Stabler is recruited for a secret mission of his own. TV-14

Of course, we think that the SVU episode is going to generate the most publicity of the three you see tonight. After all, there are previews out there showing that a Benson – Stabler kiss “could” happen. Note the word in quotes here, though, since we don’t think we can sit here and say with confidence that anything is guaranteed.

