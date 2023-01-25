Law & Order: SVU season 24: Christopher Meloni’s new tease…

We know that there are a lot of interesting stories coming up on Law & Order: SVU season 24 — especially for Benson and Stabler. How else do you describe that moment that the two had in a recent promo?

Now, we should note that there’s no guarantee 100% that these two former partners are about to kiss … but it sure looks that way. This is a moment that could be a long time coming for each, but we do also think there is more work to be done before they could be in a legitimate relationship. Remember how hurt Olivia was not only over the way he left, but also the lack of contact in the years that followed. The passion and the feelings are clearly there, but what will transpire beyond that remains a mystery.

Of course, Christopher Meloni himself is doing very little to clarify that Law & Order: SVU promo — beyond just having some fun with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. In an interview this morning on The Today Show, he joked when showed the footage: “She needs to tell me something that is very important.” When pressed further, he claimed he needed to talk with his lawyer. It was a funny little exchange, and it’s a reminder that Meloni knows how much people are rooting for this relationship to happen.

Are we well-aware that producers are taking their time with all of it? Sure, but we would argue that the season is now to really explore things further. Remember that at the time of this writing, there technically is not a renewal for more of this franchise — sure, we imagine that both SVU and Organized Crime are going to return, but we’ve learned for a long time not to take anything within the world of TV for granted.

