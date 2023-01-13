Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 12: A Benson, Stabler kiss?

In a couple of weeks you’re going to see Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 12 on NBC; let’s just say it is big for Benson and Stabler.

So where do we begin? Well, it feels like the most natural place is noting that Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni’s characters could kiss. Either something is happening after so many years, or NBC is deciding to be the biggest tease ever. They come close at the end of the promo!

Of course, there are some other matters to attend to here that are not just romantic in nature. Benson will enlist Stabler’s help in her continued efforts to take down Oscar, who has been a big part of the story for the past couple of weeks. This situation will make everything around Olivia all the more emotionally charged, which is inevitable given everything that this guy has tried to do to ruin her life already.

Are we rooting for Benson and Stabler? Like most of the internet, we absolutely are; yet, there is also still a little bit of work that needs to be done here behind the scenes! Elliot still needs to figure out more how to be there for Olivia, and also reconcile further the way that he left so many years ago. There are some questions that remain unanswered, but we don’t think there is any mystery when it comes to how these characters feel for each other. There’s so much evidence of this right now that it’s almost impossible to ignore.

Regardless of whether or not we see any major romance in this episode, can we at least celebrate another crossover? That’s at least where we are right now.

