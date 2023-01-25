Bob Hearts Abishola renewed for season 5 over at CBS!

For those of you who are excited to see more of Bob Hearts Abishola, we come bearing some great news!

Just a mere matter of days following the renewal of another comedy in The Neighborhood, CBS has decided to bring its Monday-night companion back for what will be a fifth season. The news does not come as any sort of jaw-dropping surprise, especially when you consider its overall success so far. It is averaging almost five million viewers a season, and it also happens to be coming off of its most-watched episodes since January 2022. That’s all reason enough to give the show another run on the air!

One of the things that we think has really helped both Bob Hearts Abishola and The Neighborhood is getting the chance to air alongside a ratings heavyweight in NCIS, one that has provided a great deal of stability to its lineup across the board. We hope that this will continue and that all of these shows can continue for quite some time.

When it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola in particular, we also just hope that the show can continue to evolve. It already has a pretty large cast for a scripted comedy series, but it’s made the most of it by allowing us to dive into a world that feels genuine and fun. This is a comedy that is somewhat underrated in its ability to balance out real-world stories and also everyday sitcom scenarios. It’s also managed to do all of this without necessarily getting a ton of publicity. Just compare some of the buzz for this show to either Young Sheldon or Ghosts, which we would consider to be far and away two of the network’s biggest shows.

Before you start thinking too much about season 5, just know there are still multiple season 4 episodes to look forward to!

