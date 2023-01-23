Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 12 return date at CBS

Following what you saw tonight on CBS, do you want to get the Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 12 return date? We don’t blame you, especially since new installments have been rather sparse as of late. Sure, we’ve gotten two installments over the past couple of weeks, but there was a pretty big hiatus before that!

Unfortunately, we’re here to be the bearer of bad news that yet another hiatus is coming now. There is no new installment of the sitcom coming on January 30; instead, Bob Hearts Abishola will be back on Monday, February 6 at its standard timeslot. Why the wait? This seems to be a move motivated by one thing almost entirely: Sweeps. For those who are not aware, this is an incredibly important period in which major TV networks try to generate as many good ratings as possible for their shows. February is one of these such periods, and we tend to think that CBS is going to have multiple episodes of their entire Monday lineup available to enjoy.

The one other bit of bad news is that for now, there aren’t any other details available about season 4 episode 12. Obviously, we hope that this changes over the next several weeks, especially because we know that there is so much we’re personally excited to see! For both of the title characters we’ve seen a lot of growth this season, but also a lot of comedy. The writers have long done a pretty good job of balancing all of this out.

Now, if only we could also get some more news on a season 5 renewal over the next few weeks. Unfortunately, CBS is keeping their cards close to the vest right now when it comes to that, as well. We’re fairly optimistic more could be coming, but this is an era of frequent cancellations and we’ve learned to not take anything for granted.

