Too Hot to Handle season 5 renewal, premiere date discussion

We recognize that we will be waiting a good while to see Too Hot to Handle season 5 arrive on Netflix. Nonetheless, there is a good bit to look forward to here!

So where do we start? We suppose the best place is with the news that there will be more episodes coming to the streaming service down the road. This news was first confirmed earlier this month on Instagram, an incredibly short period of time following the season 4 finale. Obviously, our hope is that this means that everyone will get started soon on crafting the next chapter of this story, which is almost certainly going to mean more drama, comedy, and hopefully some romance. While there is a certain layer of ridiculousness ingrained into the show’s premise, we also still hope for some successful couples to make it to the other side.

Now, we have to dive into the next order of business: Discussing when exactly the next season of the show is going to premiere. If we had it our way, we’d want to see Too Hot to Handle back as soon as possible, but we’ll probably have to wait at least several months. The good news is that this show is not like a Stranger Things or one of those scripted Netflix shows that take years to produce and put together. We suppose the hardest part of staging another season here is just finding a new way to dupe the contestants into thinking they are on another show!

It feels incredibly likely that season 5 of Too Hot to Handle is going to start airing at some point later this year — we’d love for it to be fall, but there’s also a good chance we could get the same exact holiday premiere window that we just had with season 4.

No matter when the show comes back, let’s make one other thing clear: What matters most is the cast. They will either make or break it.

