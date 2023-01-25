Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Where is the first poster?

We are less than two months away now from the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere over at Starz, and it’s fair to say we are excited. How can we not be? There is so much to be psyched-up about with this story moving forward, especially since the heat will be on Tariq St. Patrick and others like never before.

Just remember for a moment that by the end of the season 2 finale, we saw the end of the road for both Mecca and Zeke. That’s without mentioning Lauren, and we tend to three that all three of these departures are going to loom large moving forward. Heck, they could even be tied thematically in some way to the official season 3 key art, which we imagine is going to be released any day now.

So why hasn’t the network shared a poster or two yet? We tend to think that they are saving it for a particular moment, which could be right around the time they also share a first teaser with some footage from the new season. They’ve clearly realized that they can streamline promotion for some of these shows so they don’t have a drop a teaser or trailer too early; they know already that fans are going to tune in.

Obviously, we know that season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost is going to advance Tariq’s story forward, but we do have a lot of questions. Is the dynamic between him and Brayden going to change after the latter’s family pushes him into the hedge-fund world? Also, are we going to see Rashad Tate again after the plans for his own spin-off fell through? The only thing we still feel confident in saying is that Ghost is dead, even though we recognize there will always be theories out there suggesting otherwise.

