Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Is a new promo on the horizon?

At this point, one thing does feel very-much clear when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 over at Starz: The network is keeping their cards close to the vest. Sure, we know that the series is coming back on Friday, March 17, but we’ve yet to see a trailer or a real promo with substantial footage for what lies ahead.

So are we inching closer to a point where that is going to change very soon? Of course, we find ourselves curious about that, especially with us now being less than two months away.

Based on where things are right now, we’d expect some sort of further tease at season 3 to be coming at almost any moment. BMF is already underway and while there’s clearly no preview airing before it this week, there’s a chance at something more over the next 14 days. Meanwhile, Starz could also launch something more at any point; they don’t have to be reliant on one show to give us some more news here at all.

What we’d personally like to see over the next couple of weeks is ultimately rather simple: It would be nice to get a teaser-of-sorts over the next couple of weeks, and then a full, 90-second trailer when we get to mid-to-late February. That way, there’s a chance that you can have an almost constant conversation about this show and what could be coming. After the death of Zeke Cross at the end of season 2, we tend to think the situation is about to get even more intense than it ever was before. How Monet handles this death and reels from it could be at the center of almost everything you see, including her relationship with Tariq.

