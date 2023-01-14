Power Book II: Ghost season 3: A calm before the storm?

If you find yourselves super-psyched to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 on Starz, you probably know already that you’re one of many. The show has been dated already for March 17, and it’s our feeling that over the course of the next few weeks we’re going to learn a lot more.

So will some of that come courtesy of star Michael Rainey Jr.? There’s at least a pretty good case to be made for that right now. As a matter of fact, we would say that the actor himself is preparing for a publicity blitz right now and a whole lot more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

If you head over to Rainey’s Twitter, you can see that the actor is on a “getaway trip” before he prepares for whatever is coming up for him next. What could that be? Obviously, promotion for season 3 is a big part of it, but we wouldn’t also be shocked if there is some sort of buildup already for a season 4. There is no reason to think that we aren’t getting something more from this particular series, and a renewal could be announced not too long after season 3 premieres. Starting off filming pretty early is, of course, a great way to ensure that there is flexibility when it comes to a premiere date down the road.

As for when we’re going to get some more news when it comes to season 3…

Don’t be shocked if there is some sort of epic trailer reveal over the next few weeks. We do think it makes sense for the network to really start pushing the show hard during BMF — with the way that season 2 ended (especially with the death of Zeke), it really feels like there’s potential for one of the most dramatic and chaotic chapters of this world that we’ve seen so far.

Related –Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost

What do you think we’re going to see for Tariq St. Patrick over the course of Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







