Leverage: Redemption season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big season 2 finale today on Amazon Freevee, can you expect a Leverage: Redemption season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road for the popular revival?

Situations in regards to renewals are often complicated, so here is what we can tell you for now: At the time of this writing, there is no official season 3 order for the series. However, there’s also no cancellation. Freevee still has not announced a firm decision one way or another, and they could take months to officially figure this out.

So is this unusual in the slightest? Well, let’s just hand over a simple answer to that: No. This is not even remotely strange. Most shows are not renewed in advance of the finale, and most streaming services like to take some time in order to figure out the numbers and what the budget would be moving forward. Freevee is relatively new (at least since the rebrand), so we tend to think they will put a lot of thought into whether more Leverage: Redemption is the direction that they want to go down. We think personally that continuing it makes a good bit of sense, given that you are bringing back a show with an established fan base formed over several years.

If there is any cause for concern at all here, it has to do with the recent tendency for streamers to cancel a ton of shows as a means of saving cash. We’ve seen that happen across the board in the TV world already, and we can’t just sit here and think that this show is going to be altogether immune to it at all.

Are we still optimistic, even in spite of this? Sure, and provided that there is a season 3 renewal soon, the door could be open for a premiere at some point at the end of the year.

Do you want to see a Leverage: Redemption season 3 renewal at Freevee?

Be sure to share share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: Freevee.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







