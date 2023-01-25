How I Met Your Father season 2: More cameos ahead?

If you are like us, then you are probably still reeling from the fantastic Neil Patrick Harris cameo in the How I Met Your Father season 2 premiere. How can you not be? It totally took us by surprise, and we do tend to think that it opens the door for a lot of other possibilities.

Of course, the irony is that despite that cameo, we may be waiting a while to actually see what Barney Stinson brings to this show. We don’t get the sense that Sophie hits her rock bottom until later this season, when we see these two interact further. She hits Barney’s car, and with that, they have an interaction that could lead to a pretty important story.

Harris is the second major How I Met Your Mother cast member to appear on the new show, as we saw Cobie Smulders as Robin at the end of season 1. The irony here, of course, is that Barney and Robin were together for a good stretch of time — will that ever come up? We’ll have to wait and see.

As for the chance that we see another OG cast member before the end of the season, here is all that Isaac Aptaker had to say to TV Insider:

“It’s always on the table … One of our favorite things about the way this connects to the original show is that we inhabit the same sort of sitcom-ified New York universe. So anything’s always on the table from the smallest of details of background set design Easter eggs to obviously much more major connections like having Neil.”

At the moment, Lily is probably the next one we’d really like to see — Ted Mosby feels like the final one who should show up, mostly because the original was his story and it’s always good to have a cameo saved until the end.

Related – What’s ahead on How I Met Your Father next week?

What from the original show would you like to see on How I Met Your Father season 2 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







