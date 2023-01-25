Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

We know that personally, there is a lot we are looking forward to in regards to a Jack Ryan season 4 at Prime Video. Sure, we recognize that it’s the final season and there is a bittersweet feeling that comes with that, but there’s also potential for the writers to deliver a lot of action as we bring the title character closer to his endgame.

On paper, it actually feels pretty darn easy to predict when we would see John Krasinski and the rest of the cast back — think in terms of the holiday season. Yet, is there a world where it comes back even later than this?

If we are to think about the worst-case scenario for a show like Jack Ryan, it really comes down to the notion that we may not see it this calendar year. On paper, that would make almost no sense at all! Remember that production for the show has been done for a good while, as season 3 and season 4 were mostly done back to back. We think one of the main reasons for that was to ensure that there wouldn’t be some sort of super-crazy hiatus between seasons like we saw between season 2 and season 3.

With this, the only reason why we could be waiting until early 2024 is in the event that Prime Video needs to fulfill a specific programming need at that time — maybe they already have some other plans for the holiday season?

Personally, we don’t think you have to worry that much about this scenario, given that Jack Ryan performs so well for them that it’s almost the sort of show you build the rest of your schedule around. Shouldn’t you want to do almost everything within your power to use the series to promote everything else on your lineup? Just think in terms of the promotional value here!

With all of this in mind, we’re still rooting for December 2023. We’ll see if that prediction holds firm.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

