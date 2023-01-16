Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: The most likely day?

Is it too early to make any bold predictions when it comes to a Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date over at Prime Video? You could make that argument and yet, there are some patterns that you can study and theorize a little bit when it comes to this show.

First and foremost, let’s remind you that when it comes to the future of this series in particular, we are all collectively at the mercy of what the streaming service wants to do. The John Krasinski show is already done filming, and this is not a situation where we have to wait for that and then after the fact, collectively wait and see what the powers-that-be want to do. We consider this to be so much about where it makes sense for the Prime Video schedule, and that’s why we could be looking at the end of the year once again.

In particular, we’d tell you to go ahead and circle Wednesday, December 20 on your schedule. If not then, there’s a chance it could arrive on Friday, December 22 — or the week before on December 15. Any of these dates make sense for what we tend to think Amazon will want out of their streaming service. This show is counterprogramming for those who don’t want to think about the holiday season much of the time. Meanwhile, they also want to put the show on at a time when there isn’t a lot of competition elsewhere, as that will help it stand out further.

Remember that viewership for Jack Ryan season 4 does still matter a lot, even if the series is entering its final batch of episodes. There is talk about a spin-off and because of that, you do want to give the series every opportunity possible to succeed.

