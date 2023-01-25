Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: A worst-case scenario

We know that we’re going to have a chance to check out Bridgerton season 3 at some point this year … right? That’s for sure going to happen … right?

Okay, we’ll stop being paranoid and just say that it’s hard to fathom the Netflix drama making us wait longer than this calendar year to see new episodes back on the service. Still, we do think that they could draw out this hiatus for some significant stretch of time if they really wanted to … and they may have their reasons to do just that.

Take, for example, the fact that there is a Queen Charlotte prequel series coming, and they probably don’t feel that much of a need to premiere these two shows altogether close to one another. They are almost certainly going to make us wait a good while, and the question we have with that is rather simple: How long?

In our mind, the worst-case scenario is that season 3 launches over the holiday season, in a similar sort of window to what we saw with season 1. That’d be a pretty exhausting wait, given that filming for the latest batch of episodes (focused largely on Penelope, pictured above) kicked off production this past summer. Realistically, we do tend to think that episodes could be ready to stream by the time we get to late summer or early fall.

Yet, we’ve learned over the years that Netflix is not going to based a lot of programming decisions on when episodes are ready; rather, it’s about what is best for them. Holding on to season 3 for most of the year could reduce significantly a hiatus between these episodes and the already-renewed season 4. It’d also create a scenario where season 3 could lead almost directly into 2024, which could be one of the streaming service’s biggest years yet thanks to Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Cobra Kai, and more. Not all of those shows are confirmed for 2024, but we’re optimistic.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

