Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: What Netflix is thinking

As we look towards an eventual Bridgerton season 3 premiere date at Netflix, let’s get into a pretty big question now: What’s the thought process behind the scenes?

Before we go too far down any particular rabbit hole here, let’s just start with what we know at present. For starters, production for this batch of episodes is still going on. This show, in part because of the budget, the costumes, and the pretty large cast, takes a good while to film. Netflix is not keen to rush it along, and there are a couple of different reasons for that. First, they realize that they have the presence of the Queen Charlotte prequel series to hold viewers’ attention for the next little while and thanks to that, they really don’t have to worry that viewers are going to be lacking something to watch.

Also, they realize that the expectations are through the roof for a show like this! They are likely very-much aware of the fact that if they rush this season along and it does not live up to the hype, that severely hampers the success of season 4. (Netflix has already renewed the series for another batch of episodes.)

Right now, the folks at the streaming service are not that concerned with finding or announcing an exact launch date for Bridgerton; for the next little while, the focus is on Queen Charlotte. That will eventually change, but probably not until at least the summer. We do tend to think we’ll see the third season this year, but it could be as late as the fall when it surfaces.

For the time being, we just hope that there’s some sort of big announcement made when production wraps! That will, at the very least, mean we are another step closer.

