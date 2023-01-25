The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Worst-case scenario

We all know that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to be coming to Hulu at some point … even if we’re looking at a wait.

For the time being, the folks at the streaming service have not said much at all when it comes to when the series will return to the air — heck, they haven’t even talked filming yet! Even though things may be getting set up behind the scenes in advance, we are still facing an unfortunate reality where nobody may be altogether willing to share insight until cameras are rolling and even still, the start of the series on Hulu will be a really long time away.

We feel like at this point, the best-case scenario would be for the series to arrive in early 2024 — given that Elisabeth Moss and some other cast members have other projects, it is hard to see the show back around before then.

For the sake of this article, what we want to talk about in particular is the worst-case scenario. How long could we actually be stuck waiting here?

Well, we do think The Handmaid’s Tale will be back at some point next year, as there’s no reason for Hulu to hold onto it longer than that. We also think a wait of two years for a show like this (which doesn’t have some crazy post-production process) is also fairly unrealistic. Our feeling is that once we get around to the summer of next year, the show almost has to be back. If it comes back later than that, we’d be stunned. The only reason we could think of that happening is if the streamer wants to minimize time between this show and then The Testaments, and even in that case it feels reasonably unnecessary. (We think viewers would wait around for The Testaments if they really want to see it.)

When do you think the worst-case scenario could be when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

When do you think the worst-case scenario could be when it comes to The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

Be sure to let us know in the comments!

