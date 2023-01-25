Is The Conners new tonight on ABC with season 5 episode 13?

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 5 episode 13 arrive in just a matter of hours?

Of course, we know already that there are a lot of stories still to tell within the world of this sitcom; after all, there always are! We just have to figure out precisely when we’re going to see them. The bad news is that it’s not going to be this week, and it also doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen on February 1, either. The plan instead seems to be for season 5 episode 13 (titled “New Pipes and Old Secrets”) to air on Wednesday, February 8.

So what can you expect to see moving forward here? We do tend to think there’s going to be plenty more of the comedy you expect from The Conners, while also bringing some relatable stories to the table, as well. This show’s biggest strength has always been finding connections between its characters and the viewers at home. This is really a show that finds lightness in the struggle, and we’re not sure that this will ever change … and we’re also not sure if it really should.

The unfortunate truth for now is that we’re still so far away from the comedy returning that there isn’t all that much out there when it comes to what lies ahead. Of course, we really hope that this changes over the next week or so! It would be great to have something more to share when it comes to that.

Also, it would be nice to get some more news on a season 6 … but we’re probably going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see that. After all, this is a show with pretty long negotiations and just on the basis of that alone, we’ve learned that it takes a while to get a lot of this stuff finalized.

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to The Conners season 5 episode 13 at ABC?

