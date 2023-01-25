Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC with season 10 episode 13?

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? It goes without saying, but we’d like a chance to see season 10 episode 13 as soon as possible. After all, we’ve had a long of strong, character-focused stories already. Just this season, we’ve had a chance to see stories revolving around Ruzek, Atwater, and Upton. Moving forward, things could shift in the direction of Voight!

Unfortunately, we’re not going to revisit the Chicago PD with a new episode tonight. In the promo last week, NBC noted that the series would return on February 8. However, since that time we’ve seen a press release note there are repeats that night — it’s possible you may actually be waiting until February 15 and yeah, that is a pretty long ways away.

At least per that aforementioned promo, we get a sense that Voight’s upcoming big episode will revolve around a dead informant, departmental politics, and a lot of action. We also wonder if this is the sort of story that could cause Hank to have even more flashbacks about Anna Avalos. We know how much he cared for her; she represented one of the few people he grew close to over time.

We hope that by this time next week, there is at least a little bit more insight out there about what lies ahead with this show — and beyond that, of course all of One Chicago in general.

While we are here…

What’s going on in regards to a renewal? We’re still hoping for some other news on that and yet, nobody has said all that much for the time being. We do think that all three show are going to be greenlit for more episodes at the same time, so we may just be waiting because of some sort of long-term negotiations here. The same could go for a number of Law & Order shows.

