Is Jenna Dewan leaving The Rookie, Bailey, season 5 episode 14?

Is Jenna Dewan leaving The Rookie following the events of season 5 episode 14 coming up next week? If you’ve seen the promo for “Death Sentence,” we understand your concern.

After all, the end of the preview for this episode shows her character of Bailey careening towards a significant amount of danger — if nothing else, we know that the writers want you to be very-much worried about this. It’s also not the first time that we’ve seen Bailey in a certain degree of jeopardy — remember what Rosalind Dyer was doing to her previously? She managed to make it through that, so for her to die at this point would be frustrating beyond words.

Just know that, for now, there’s no news that Dewan is leaving the show … but of course we’re concerned that the writers for The Rookie would decide to completely upend John Nolan’s life now that he’s had some things go for him. Such is the nature of TV the vast majority of time, no? They never want any particular character to feel altogether comfortable.

Of course, the title here is also a concern … but could this all be a massive red herring? We are thinking about that already, mostly because it is more or less impossible not to.

At the end of the day, this most important thing here is to wait and see what happens in the episode itself. It is possible to keep Bailey alive, but also create new challenges for her that could by and large alter the course of her future. We do think that the writers would be thrilled to come up with new ways to incorporate her, which can be challenging since she is not a member of the LAPD and yet, she’s still an important part of this universe.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie, including other updates on the future

What are you currently anticipating as we prepare for The Rookie season 5 episode 14?

Do you think that Jenna Dewan could be leaving the show? Share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







